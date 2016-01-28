TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Winds: Light N. Low: 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (40%) showers possible. Winds: S 5-10. High: 70.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with increasing rain coverage. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 61.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with showers and embedded thunderstorms likely (80%). Heavy rain possible. Winds: S 10-15. High: 71.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered (40%) showers and embedded thunderstorms. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 62.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (40%) showers and embedded thunderstorms. Winds: S/N 10-20. High: 70.

