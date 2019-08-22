April 9.

That is the last time that North Texas saw drought conditions.

Unfortunately, that streak ended on Thursday -- drought conditions are back.

Even though mid-to-late spring into early summer was wet in North Texas, the faucet has been turned off recently, and allowed drought conditions to return.

WFAA

FORECAST: A dip in temperatures and slight rain chances over the weekend

However, drought is not widespread in North Texas.

Most of the area is not under drought conditions, but there are pockets of "moderate" drought (the lowest classification of drought) in North Texas.

Drought does become more widespread across far western North Texas with some pockets of "severe" drought toward Abilene and Wichita Falls.

RELATED: VERIFY: Can heat cause your windshield to crack?

RELATED: Scientists confirm July set new global heat record

SO WHAT HAPPENED?

Simply put, most of this summer has been dry.

Yes, North Texas summers are normally dry, but this summer has been even drier than normal.

The summer did start out wet with rounds of thunderstorms during June. But July was dry, and August so far has been dry as well, with less than an inch of rain each month.

WFAA

While this summer has not been overly oppressive, it has been hot enough to dry things out and bring back drought.

If you want some good news, the drought is returning at the end of the summer instead of the beginning.

As we head into fall, rain normally becomes more common. October is even the second rainiest month of the year on average.

Here's hoping for some rain soon!