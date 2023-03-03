A 'gustnado?' What the heck is that?

Gustnadoes often get mistaken for tornadoes.

TEXAS, USA — It was an incredibly active Thursday in North Texas. There were over 100 damaging wind reports, lots of hail reports and even a confirmed tornado in Hopkins County.

We even saw... gustnadoes?

It's not like a Sharknado, but sounds as made up as one!

Check out this video from a viewer in Northlake showing rotation.

What is a gustnado?

There are several key differences between a gustnado and a tornado.

First of all, they're not as destructive.

The winds can be enhanced with one, but they're rarely very damaging. Another key difference?

They're NOT attached to the base of thunderstorms like tornadoes. If you look at the video above, you won't see much debris flying around like you'd expect to see with a tornado.

Also, it does not appear to be attached to the base of the thunderstorm... but ahead of the leading edge of the line of thunderstorms.

How does it form?