Enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts!

And the quiet weather will last pretty much through the Christmas holiday. Although, changes start to arrive around Christmas.

Today will be a better day than yesterday because we will have plenty of sunshine again, but winds will be much less. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

If you are traveling locally or statewide today (and through the weekend), you won't have to worry about the weather slowing you down.

Saturday will be a little warmer with highs in the 60s or even some 70s for southern parts of North Texas. A cold front will move through by Sunday which will bring a drop in the temps, but nothing crazy. That front will be dry, so no showers or storms through the weekend.

Christmas Eve will continue quiet weather. Some passing clouds and mild temps with highs around 60 degrees.

Changes start to arrive on Christmas Day. The day will still be fairly quiet, but more clouds will be out there as moisture returns to North Texas. There's a chance we squeeze some showers out of those clouds as well, but they look to be isolated. It won't be a soaker or washout.

Bigger changes arrive on Wednesday as a stronger storm system approaches. Showers and thunderstorms look likely by Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Given the pattern, some storms could be strong to severe. However, this storm system is still off the coast of Russia, so there are plenty of details to iron out. The timing, severe threat, coverage, etc. is not set it stone.

As it looks now, a good chance for showers and storms returns to North Texas, and we will continue to fine tune the other details. If you have travel plans the day after Christmas or any other plans, don't tune out the forecast through the Christmas holiday.

Keep checking back for updates!

