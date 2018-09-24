From #WFAAWeather: Besides some morning fog and drizzle, the next couple of days will be mainly dry. A cold front arrives on Wednesday bringing scattered showers and storms. Scattered activity continues into the weekend, but not looking like a washout for the State Fair of Texas! The good news is that the rain looks to be in the form of scattered showers or storms, NOT widespread flooding rain. There could be heavy rain under T-storms, but that would be isolated.

Yes, more rain is possible this week during mainly the second half of the week.

NEXT SEVERAL DAYS​​​​​​​

MONDAY: Cloudy morning with some afternoon sun. Isolated shower or storm (20%). Winds: S 5-10. High: 81.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Winds: S 5-10. High: 89.

