The Winter cold is not going anywhere today as highs top out in the low 40s this afternoon. Thankfully, winds will be less, so the wind chill won't be as bad as yesterday.

Rain

Spotty showers will be around during the day today, but it won't rain constantly or everywhere. Those showers will increase in coverage this afternoon into this evening becoming widespread overnight. Best chance for rain for most will be overnight with a round of widespread rain. Some t-storms will be possible as well, but no severe weather. Rain will quickly move east by tomorrow morning with most of North Texas dry by daybreak. Some rain may linger across eastern parts of North Texas just after daybreak, but everywhere will be dry by midday.

New Year's Eve

Behind today/tonight's system, Monday afternoon will actually be much warmer. Highs top out in the upper 50s to low 60s! Enjoy the brief warm-up because it won't last long!

Another cold front arrives Monday night right around the New Year's Eve celebrations. However, this front will be dry, so no worries about any rain ruining holiday plans. It will mean temps in the 40s with a breezy wind from the north as we ring in the new year, so dress accordingly if you plan on being out and about.

That front will bring a cold start to 2019. Tuesday morning temps will be around freezing with afternoon temps only around 40 degrees.

Wintry Weather??

On Wednesday we will be watching a disturbance crossing the area, which brings the chance for wintry precip to parts of North Texas. However, there are still a lot of questions with this system. What looks fairly certain is that cold air will be around along with some sort of precip falling in the area.

Questions that need answers: What type of precip is falling? As it looks now, it will probably be a mixed bag. Not just pure rain or pure snow. Who exactly will see wintry weather? This depends on temperatures and the track of the disturbance. And finally, how much will accumulate? Right now amounts look light, but once again this goes back to the type of precip that falls. Even light ice amounts are enough to cause problems. Just keep checking back for the latest updates!

Warmer Temps

The start of 2019 cold snap doesn't last forever as temps warm quickly through the end of the week. Highs top out near 60° by Friday with highs in the 60s for the upcoming weekend.

