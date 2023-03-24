DFW weather updates: Check latest traffic, your flight status, power outages, school updates here

Another line of thunderstorms is moving into North Texas with the chance of hail and damaging winds.

DALLAS — North Texas is expected to see severe weather Friday morning, likely to affect the morning commute for most in the area.

If you're looking for ongoing updates outside of the latest forecast, this will be the spot, as we're tracking any power outages, flight cancellations and delays and issues on the roadways.

Here are those updates and where to find more information:

5:08 a.m.: Parker County fire units are responding to 2525 Bounty Road for a report of a trailer home overturned with three people trapped inside. There is a tornado warning issued for Parker and Wise counties until 5:30 a.m. Keep up with the latest weather updates here.

Traffic

5:46 a.m.: Westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near State Highway 310 are shut down in southern Dallas County.

5:30 a.m.: Highway 199 near the Wise County and Parker County line is shut down due to power lines across the road.

You can check the latest traffic conditions here on WFAA's traffic page.

North Texas Power Outages

If there are power outages in North Texas, they'll show up on the Oncor power outage map. You can also report your local outages through the map.

Flight delays, cancellations

A ground stop was issued at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from 4:29 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. A ground stop was issued for Dallas Love Field from 5:15 a.m. until 7 a.m.

We'll be monitoring any flight cancellations and delays at Dallas Love Field Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

School impacts

Weatherford ISD: Due to weather passing through our area, all bus routes will be delayed by 30 minutes this morning.