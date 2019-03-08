THIS MORNING

Scattered rain is and will be around in North Texas through the morning hours mainly along and north of I-20. Morning plans may be interrupted by passing rain, but not for everyone. Passing showers or even a few t-storms will continue through the midday hours.

THIS AFTERNOON - EVENING

Looks like there may be a little lull in activity during the early afternoon hours with most of North Texas being dry.

Then we'll be watching for the redevelopment of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, but not guaranteed.

If storms form, they would be isolated to scattered and not everyone will see them. If any storms form, they could become strong with isolated strong wind gusts underneath them.

TONIGHT

Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible across North Texas with on and off rain during the overnight hours. This rain would last into Sunday morning as well.

SUNDAY

Scattered rain will be ongoing to start the day, but it won't be a widespread soaking rain by any means.

Coverage will decrease during the day with only isolated showers or storms during the afternoon.

Temperatures on Sunday will be cooler area-wide as a weak cold front will have moved through North Texas. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.