DFW weather: Heat and repeat. Triple digits make a return

The next couple of days will feature some storm chances, but storm chances dry up later in the week with a return of the triple digits.

DALLAS — Summertime heat continues!

Quick facts

Heat and humidity goes on

Isolated to scattered storms possible through Thursday

Triple digits return this weekend

Heat and humidity

High temperatures the next few days will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values at or above 100 degrees.

These temps really are not that abnormal for this time of the summer, with normal highs around 94 to 95 degrees.

By the weekend, temps will climb a bit with triple digits making a return and heat index values well above 100 degrees.

Thunderstorm chances

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. Much like the last several days, it won't be a washout of a day and more places will stay dry than will see rain.

Enjoy any rain if you do see it as rain chances really evaporate heading into the weekend.

10-day forecast