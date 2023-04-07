DFW weather: Heat and repeat. Triple digits make a return

DALLAS — Summertime heat continues!
Quick facts
- Heat and humidity goes on
- Isolated to scattered storms possible through Thursday
- Triple digits return this weekend
Heat and humidity
High temperatures the next few days will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values at or above 100 degrees.
These temps really are not that abnormal for this time of the summer, with normal highs around 94 to 95 degrees.
By the weekend, temps will climb a bit with triple digits making a return and heat index values well above 100 degrees.
Thunderstorm chances
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. Much like the last several days, it won't be a washout of a day and more places will stay dry than will see rain.
Enjoy any rain if you do see it as rain chances really evaporate heading into the weekend.
10-day forecast
Those triple digits this weekend will only give way to more triple digits next week. The dog days of summer look to be here.