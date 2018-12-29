Winter temps have returned!

Everyone sees the cold through the end of the weekend, and we are also watching a decent shot at showers before the weekend is over as well.

Saturday will be cloudy and cold. Most places stay dry, but there is actually some light snow pellets falling in parts of the area. A round or two of brief snow pellets is possible from the DFW area to the north. No accumulation will occur as anything is melting as it hits the ground. Just enjoy it if you see it!

Cold continues tomorrow with morning temps in the 30s and afternoon highs in the low 40s.

A better chance for showers returns by tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening as scattered showers become more numerous, mainly for the eastern half of North Texas. Showers look to increase tomorrow night with a round of widespread rain likely late tomorrow night into first thing Monday. By Monday morning, rain will quickly be moving off to the east, so by midday Monday North Texas is dry.

Behind this system, Monday afternoon will actually be much warmer as well. Highs top out in the 50s maybe touching 60 degrees. Enjoy the brief warm-up!

Another cold front arrives Monday night right around New Year's Eve celebrations. However, this front will be dry, so no worries about any rain ruining holiday plans. It will mean temps start to drop, and winds pick up, so dress accordingly if you plan on being out and about!

That front will bring a cold start to 2019. Tuesday morning temps will be around freezing with afternoon temps only around 40 degrees.

Wednesday will continue to be cold as well. On Wednesday we will be watching a disturbance crossing the area, which could bring back precipitation to parts of North Texas. This disturbance will be fighting a lot of dry air, but there may be enough moisture for some precipitation. Since temps will be cold, precipitation could fall in the winter variety as well. Right now, there are way more questions than answers, but something we will be watching closely as that day approaches.

If you don't like the cold snap, warmer temps will make a return by the end of next week into the following weekend.

