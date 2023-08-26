DFW Weather: Finally, a little break from the extreme heat! But how long will it last?

After DFW Airport tied Friday's record-breaking 110-degree heat on Saturday, slight relief from triple-digit temperatures is on the horizon this coming week.

DALLAS — Several high-temperature records have been broken this summer. The heat is just not letting up in North Texas!

But the good news is that some relief is arriving soon.

Here's the latest outlook:

Quick facts

Triple-digit heat expected again on Sunday.

Spotty to scattered showers and storms possible through Monday

A cool front will drop temperatures into the 90s for the upcoming workweek

Hottest day of the summer

On Saturday, DFW hit 110 degrees for just the 8th time in on record. And it was our first time hitting 110 or hotter since the dreadful summer of 2011 -- well, besides Friday, of course. Friday and Saturday's highs of 110 mark the 4th hottest temperatures on record for DFW International Airport.

So far in this summer of 2023, DFW has hit 100 degrees or hotter a whopping 46 times. That's more than double the average for a summer.

And, while it is not more than last summer just yet, it is the 8th most on record.

While this summer may not end up being the hottest on record overall, the heat has been quite intense the second half of this summer. DFW is now second only to 1980 in the number of days with highs at or above 105 degrees.

Sunday changes

Sunday does bring some changes! A "cold" front will be moving through the area bringing slightly cooler temps to areas from DFW to the north. DFW may still hit 100 degrees or hotter, but it could be close.

That front will also provide the focus for some showers and storms with highest coverage in areas south of DFW. Once again, not everyone will see rain -- so enjoy it if you see it.

Fire danger and burn bans continue

Elevated fire danger will continue for all of North Texas for the foreseeable future. Because of ongoing drought, hot temps, low humidity, and breezy conditions, any fires that get started could spread quickly.

Please continue to practice fire safety!

All of these locations are under burn bans, so please respect those burn bans. Also, use extreme caution with anything that causes sparks or open flames.

10-Day Forecast

The "cold" front arriving on Sunday should knock down highs into the 90s for most of the upcoming workweek! While we will still be hot, we'll get a break from the record heat and triple digits.

The mornings will also be much more comfortable will lows well down in the 70s.