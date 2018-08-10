There are reports of road closures throughout Tarrant County due to high water as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southeastern areas in the county until 1 p.m.

While the severe weather threat for the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth area ended early Tuesday afternoon, additional showers and storms throughout the afternoon could continue the flooding problem.

Areas east of the D-FW area will continue to see storms, some severe with strong to damaging wind gusts. There's a low threat of a brief spin-up tornado or two.

Coverage of showers and storms will decrease across North Texas this evening. Some lingering rain is possible into the early nighttime hours, but any rain will come to a close by Wednesday morning. A dry commute and forecast is in store by Wednesday morning.

Cooler weather will continue to spill into North Texas, and it will feel more like fall tomorrow and through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s with morning lows in the 50s.

Some passing showers are possible this weekend and then an even stronger push of cool air arrives next week with highs in the 60s and possible morning lows in the 40s.

NOON: Severe risk has shifted south and east of the D-FW area the rest of today. However, for D-FW area, some lingering rain and flooding is still possible. Eastern/southeastern North Texas could see strong to severe storms through the afternoon. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

11:59a Arlington closed sections of 10 roads:

1900 block of S. Davis Drive

2100 block of Park Springs Boulevard

3600 block of Woodside Drive

Bever Boulevard at Loves Lane

California Lane at Canongate Drive

Forest Edge Drive

Indian Trail at Rush Creek

Rush Creek at Woodland Park Boulevard

Steeplechase Trail at Sublett Road

Webb Ferrell Road

Additionally, up to 25 sandbags are offered free of charge to Arlington residents with valid proof of residency. Businesses may pick up as many as 50 free sandbags with proof of business address, such as a certificate of occupancy. The bags may be picked up between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the North Field Operations office located at 801 W. Main St. - City of Arlington

11:30a FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been extended until 1 p.m. for southeastern Tarrant County. More rain (up to 1in) is still possible for that area. Roadways and other areas may continue to be flooded. Please do not drive into or through flooded roadways! - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

11:20a New Fort Worth road closure south of TCU at University and Blue Bonnet Circle. Roundabout under construction damaged due to erosion due to water runoff. - Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management

11:10a Showers and storms expected to continue through the afternoon, We have received multiple reports of street flooding across North and Central Texas. Remember don't drive through flooded roadways. - National Weather Service

10:40a Road closure at Davis between Tucker and Mockingbird due to high water. Continuing rain on saturated ground is making driving dangerous. #TurnAroundDontDrown - Arlington Police Department

10:39a High water at Randol Mill and Precinct Line in Fort Worth has spurred closures. Seek an alternate route. - Fort Worth Police Department

10:15a Threat for any severe storms (including a brief spin-up) will be mainly east of the D-FW area through 1 p.m. However, T-storms and heavy rain continue, so some flooding is possible. Areas E/SE of D-FW will see storms, but some could be strong to severe. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

10:10a Car wreck on 35 northbound in Dallas between Medical District and Inwood exits. Take it slow on the roads in this rain. - Reporter Tiffany Liou

9:50a The Flash Floor Warning for southeast Tarrant County continues; rain producing rainfall of 3 inches per hour will lead to flash flooding, especially in low lying areas. - Meteorologist Greg Fields

9:35a A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southeastern Tarrant County until 11:30 a.m. Includes Arlington, Mansfield, Kennedale and surrounding areas. Watch out for flooded roadways and flooding of low-lying areas. Do not drive into flooded roadways. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

9:40a We’re on highway 30 eastbound in Dallas. The rain is starting to come down. Avoid the roads or be safe out there if you have to get on it right now. - Reporter Tiffany Liou

9:15a Tornado Warning issued for parts of Hill County until 10 a.m. A spin-up is possible at anytime as this storm moves north. Rotation just south/southeast of Whitney right now. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

9a Storms continue to move across the North Texas area. Very heavy rainfall likely that could cause localized flooding. Some strong wind gusts possible (40-50mph) as well. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

8a Tornado Warning for southern Bosque County until 8:45 a.m. Storm in McLennan County right now will move into Bosque County over the next 30 min with rotation. This type of storm could cause a brief spin-up at any time. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

