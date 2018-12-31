1:30 p.m. update

The temps are *slowly* rising in most of Dallas-Fort Worth, pushing the freezing line a little further west into roughly the middle of Tarrant County. That means less and less icing on the east side of the freezing line, but continued cold rain.

1pm - Temps continue to slowly rise with places at or below freezing across western NTX and western parts of DFW. Western NTX also seeing mainly drizzle instead of rain, but some additional light ice amounts possible. For most of DFW and to the east, continued cold rain this PM. pic.twitter.com/YD87Vp87Am — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 2, 2019

11 a.m. update

The icicle pictures are rolling in from western parts of North Texas, where the cold rain that's been falling most of Wednesday morning has started to freeze. In fact, as of 11 a.m., the freezing line was right through the middle of Dallas-Fort Worth, with temperatures colder to the west.

We haven't seen widespread issues on the roads just yet, but the potential for freezing rain and other forms of wintry mix is still worth monitoring.

Freezing vs. sleet: What's the difference?

Meteorologist Kyle Roberts has the latest:

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING

Cold rain continues for the DFW area with light freezing rain possible N & W of DFW. Winter weather is unlikely east of DFW. These location could experience heavy rain and localized flooding.

OVERNIGHT

Cold rain and freezing rain taper off as we head into the overnight hours. A brief break from the messy weather!

THURSDAY MORNING

Another round of cold rain and wintry mix expected as we move into the late morning hours. A cold rain still expected for the immediate DFW area. However, areas to the N & W of DFW could see a transition from Wednesday's freezing rain to accumulating snow. With a deeper layer of cold air in place, snow accumulations up to 1" could take place throughout the day. Higher totals of snow are possible for far western and northwestern North Texas (Graham to Bowie).

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

The messy winter and wet weather continues...cold rain in place for the majority of the DFW area with snow still possible mainly to the N & W of DFW. However, the cold rain in and around the DFW area could transition to a rain/snow mix during this time. Even if the DFW sees snow, accumulations are not likely.

THURSDAY NIGHT/OVERNIGHT

The upper low - responsible for this messy weather - transitions out of North Texas, taking the rain and wintry mix with it! Clearing overnight with a dry start to Friday!

No matter if you see winter weather or just wet weather Wednesday and Thursday, both days are going to serve up a messy situation for all of North Texas! Be mindful of traveling both days and give yourself extra time if you have to be out and about. Remember, different parts of North Texas will experience different types of weather scenarios. Not all of us are going to see freezing rain and/or snow. This is a complicated and tricky forecast so check back often for updates!

And for the folks reading this and hoping Old Man Winter packs his bags soon - you're in luck! Sunshine and the 60s are back this weekend!

9 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE

Tarrant and Johnson Counties were added to the Winter Weather Advisory for the Wednesday morning hours.

While the overall forecast thinking remains generally unchanged, we are concerned about the potential for light icing on elevated surfaces, including bridges/overpasses, in Tarrant/Johnson Co's Wed AM. We've added them to the Winter Weather Adv (3am - Noon Wed) #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/UrfmTaTWMT — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 2, 2019

6 p.m. Tuesday

2019 is coming in with a ROAR! After a cold and cloudy New Year's Day, Old Man Winter pays North Texas a visit Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of freezing rain and snow.

As it seems to always be, winter weather scenarios like this are very tricky to forecast for North Texas. You must look at more than just surface temperatures. You have to look at the entire profile of the atmosphere (thousands of feet above the ground) to assess the depth of cold air and if there are any warm pockets. This is what determines whether we see rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow. Therefore, a 1°-2° temperature difference could drastically change what type of precipitation we see.

Ever wonder how we determine winter precipitation types? This graphic is a nice, simple way to explain it. Though forecasting isn't that simplistic, a big part of the equation is the depth of the cold air in place. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx #abilenewx pic.twitter.com/82tiu8f6Oy — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 1, 2019

With that said, let's break down the winter weather timeline for North Texas.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect overnight Wednesday into Friday morning for areas north and west of DFW including Denton County. Late Tuesday night, Tarrant and Johnson Counties were added to the advisory.

This is the most likely area to see ice accumulations on Wednesday with a transition to snow accumulations on Thursday. The greatest concern for winter weather impacts and hazardous driving conditions is for areas under this advisory.

WINTER WEATHER TIMELINE:

OVERNIGHT

Cloudy and cold conditions continue with showers and light freezing rain developing after midnight.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

The morning commute will be a messy one with a wintry mix and cold rain possible. Light freezing rain will be possible mainly N & W of DFW. However, there could be a brief period of time in the morning where the immediate DFW area could see light freezing rain. Very light accumulations on elevated surfaces such as car windshields, mailboxes, and tree limbs are not out of the question. Otherwise, cold rain will keep roads slick and wind shield wipers on for the start of the day in DFW.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

Cold rain continues for the DFW area with light freezing rain possible N & W of DFW. Ice accumulations of 1/10"-2/10" possible. Winter weather is unlikely east of DFW. These location could experience heavy rain and localized flooding.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/OVERNIGHT

Cold rain and freezing rain taper off as we head into the overnight hours. A brief break from the messy weather!

THURSDAY MORNING

Another round of cold rain and wintry mix expected as we move into the late morning hours. A cold rain still expected for the immediate DFW area, but a few flakes of snow could mix in. However, areas to the N & W of DFW could see a transition from Wednesday's freezing rain to accumulating snow. With a deeper layer of cold air in place, snow accumulations up to 1" could take place throughout the day.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

The messy winter and wet weather continues...cold rain in place for the majority of the DFW area with snow still possible mainly to the N & W of DFW. Winter weather is unlikely east of DFW. These locations could see another round of heavy rain and localized flooding.

THURSDAY NIGHT/OVERNIGHT

The upper low - responsible for this messy weather - transitions out of North Texas, taking the rain and wintry mix with it! Clearing overnight with a dry start to Friday!

No matter if you see winter weather or just wet weather Wednesday and Thursday, both days are going to serve up a messy situation for all of North Texas! Be mindful of travelling both days and give yourself extra time if you have to be out and about. Remember, different parts of North Texas will experience different types of weather scenarios. Not all of us are going to see freezing rain and/or snow. The most likely scenario for the DFW area will be cold rain both days with only brief windows of time for freezing rain and snowflakes. This is a complicated and tricky forecast so check back often for updates!

And for the folks reading this and hoping Old Man Winter packs his bags soon - you're in luck! Sunshine and the 60s are back this weekend!

© 2019 WFAA