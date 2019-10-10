A line of storms will move swiftly across North Texas this evening and overnight.

Storms will quickly develop northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth this evening as the cold front enters North Texas. Initially, storms will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and a low end risk for an isolated tornado.

Storms will organize into a squall-line late this evening through the early overnight hours. Damaging wind will be the main concern during this time.

RELATED: Latest Dallas-Fort Worth forecast

Temperatures will begin to fall after midnight behind the front. During the morning commute, there will be gusty north-northwest winds and temperatures in the upper 40s.

A few showers and storms may linger into mid morning. Decreasing clouds are expecting during the afternoon with highs only in the upper 50s.

Overall, Dallas-Fort Worth will experience a 50 degree temperature drop between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Patchy frost will be possible Saturday northwest of the metroplex, with lows expected to be in the 30s.

This is the coldest air the area has experienced since April.

MORE: Check the radars