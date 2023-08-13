DFW weather: Cooldown on the way, with highs below 100 degrees

A summertime cold front arrives this week, bringing relief with highs below 100! But, it will be short-lived.

DALLAS — Finally, a cooldown has come back to North Texas! But, it won't last that long.

Quick facts

Highs below 100° for a few days

Fire danger will stay high to elevated

Highs well above 100° return to end the week

Monday cooldown

It may not feel like anything close to fall the next few days, but it's going to be much better than we've been recently!

A summertime cold front will move through North Texas on Monday. This will keep areas north of DFW in the 90s for highs, with hotter temps for areas south and east of DFW. Immediate DFW may be a close call for a high at or above 100°.

Unfortunately, the cooler temps will be the latest to arrive for areas south and east of DFW, so a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning still exist for these areas.

This front does not look to bring widespread soaking rain back to the area, but some pop-up showers and storms are possible mainly for areas south of DFW during the afternoon into evening.

Triple digits return later this week

Temperatures will be more seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs likely staying below 100°. The mornings will also feel much more comfortable, with lows in the 70s and perhaps even some 60s in parts of the area.

But, it won't last forever.

By the end of the workweek, highs will be back well above 100°, with triple digits lasting through next weekend and into the following week.