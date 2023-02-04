DFW weather updates: Tracking how Sunday's storms are affecting travel, traffic, event delays, power outages and more

Several storms are expected to move into most of the North Texas area by the late afternoon

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The threat of severe storms has returned to North Texas on Sunday.

How will it affect travel, traffic, power outages and more throughout the region? We'll be tracking those aspects of the severe weather in this space.

TORNADO WATCH: A tornado watch has been issued for all of North Texas. Thunderstorms are becoming more numerous this afternoon and will linger through the evening. Stay weather aware. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/9uGyNtxIzu — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) April 2, 2023

You can follow along with the latest timeline forecast for the storms here.

Live radar

North Texas Power Outages

If there are power outages in North Texas, they'll show up on the Oncor power outage map. You can also report your local outages through the map.

Flight delays, cancellations

We'll be monitoring any flight cancellations and delays at Dallas Love Field Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Here's how you check your flight status and the latest delays and cancellations:

Events in North Texas

There are several big events happening throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday amid the severe storms. Here's how some of the those events are handling the weather.

Texas Rangers

First pitch for the Rangers' game at Globe Life Field in Arlington is 6:08 p.m. A team spokesperson told WFAA the ballpark's roof would be closed amid inclement weather.

"If severe weather or warnings should occur in this area, fans would be instructed to go to the lower levels of the park away from the windows until those conditions passed. Globe Life Field was constructed so there would be plenty of space for guests to shelter in place. We have plans in place to execute such actions if they are necessary," a team spokesperson said.