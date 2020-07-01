DALLAS — An active weather pattern will begin taking shape late Wednesday, and it will bring some showers and thunderstorms into the area through early Saturday. There will be a timeframe starting Friday afternoon that will bring the possibility of severe weather.

A cold front will begin to slide into the area on Friday and ahead of that front, there will be a lot of moisture in place across North Texas. So, expect the chance for rain to begin Thursday and quite a bit of cloud cover all day Friday.

WFAA

The entire area will see a chance for rain, but the storm threat will be mainly confined to Interstate 35 and east, where the better dynamics are in place.

There will be a cap in place for the morning and afternoon, but that cap should erode in the afternoon and evening. This would allow thunderstorms to develop along and ahead of the cold front.

WFAA

One of the main questions is, how long will it take for the cap to erode? A cap is like a lid on our environment. The lid is made of relatively warmer air several thousand feet up that stops warm air from rising and creating explosive thunderstorms. So, the longer it takes the less severe weather we will see.

The weather team will be keeping an eye on the environment in place across North Texas as the weather pattern gets closer. Either way, the dynamics are in place for storms along the cold front to become strong to severe weather with damaging winds being the main threat.

*If* the cap breaks faster than the expected timeframe, it could give ample moisture and dynamics for a few supercell thunderstorms to develop. If that happens, all modes of severe weather will be possible, including large hail and a few tornadoes.

The weather team will be watching very closely and keeping you updated on the timing and changes throughout the week. This is the time to go over your severe weather plan and be prepared on Friday.

WFAA