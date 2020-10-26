Cold front brings chilly, rainy start to the week

The "warmest" temperatures of Monday have already occurred for most of North Texas.

Another strong blast of cold air is moving in this morning bringing several days of chilly and rainy weather.

The temperature will drop into the mid-40s by the afternoon. This will also be accompanied by a gusty wind from the north, so it will feel even colder. Dress accordingly.

On and off showers will be possible through Wednesday making for a chilly and wet few days here in North Texas.

Rain chances

It doesn't look like it will rain constantly for three days straight, but on and off showers are likely through Wednesday.

The highest rain totals are expected across western and northern North Texas where 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Totals decrease for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and even less for eastern and southern North Texas.

But most of North Texas should pick up some beneficial rain since things have been a little dry recently.

Wintry weather!?

Most of North Texas will just see a cold rain this week.

However, late tonight into Tuesday morning, if temperatures drop to freezing in far western and northwestern North Texas, a light bout of freezing rain is possible.

If this does occur, significant icing is not likely but enough that could slow you down out on the roads.

There could be some light icing on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, cars and trees.

Higher ice amounts are possible across West Texas into the Panhandle, as well as some actual snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for western portions of North Texas as well: Young, Jack, Stephens, Palo Pinto and Eastland counties are included. Slippery travel from light freezing rain is possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Some ice accumulation is possible on bridges, overpasses and other elevated surfaces.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Young, Jack, Stephens, Palo Pinto and Eastland counties. Temperatures will drop below freezing for the first time this season in these locations and these conditions could kill sensitive plants and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.