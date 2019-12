Sunny skies return Tuesday, but the temperature will remain chilly.

Highs won't make it out of the 40s this afternoon. Winds are lighter and still out of the north and northwest, keeping temperatures low.

There are a couple more cold nights ahead. Tuesday and Wednesday night will be near freezing.

Daytime highs will be near the seasonal norm for the rest of the week. Then the weekends will reach the 60s.

There is a slight chance of rain on Friday.

Hanukkah and Christmas will be warmer.

