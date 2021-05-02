Arctic air arrives in North Texas next week

After a mostly sunny and mild weekend, get ready for some frigid temperatures to move into the area next week.

North Texas will experience a swing in temperatures over the next few days, with an almost 30 degree swing over the course of a few days.

Here's a look at what to expect.

Today through the weekend

After a chilly morning, temps rebound nicely Friday afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures are expected through Sunday across the region.

Early next week

North Texas will begin the week on the warm side with highs in the 60s on Monday.

However, temperatures will begin to tumble Monday night into Tuesday.

Another reinforcing shot of cold air moves will come through mid to late week to keep temperatures in the 30s going into Valentine's weekend.

Could there be snow?

We could also see some wintry precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday.

Right now coverage is only forecasted to be about 20 to 30%, but stay tuned for updates in the forecast as we get closer to those days.