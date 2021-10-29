Crews battling large grass fire fueled by high winds in Throckmorton County, officials say

Officials say the high winds are fueling the blaze and it's only about 30% contained.

THROCKMORTON COUNTY, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service says crews are still battling a large grass fire that has burned over 6,500 acres in Throckmorton County since Thursday evening.

Officials say the high winds are fueling the blaze and it's only about 30% contained.

The fire is burning an area southwest of Throckmorton, which is about two hours west of Fort Worth.

Texas A&M Forest Service says crews are hoping to make progress today, but the fire "is very active with the northwest/north winds."

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued an elevated fire threat west of Interstate 35 on Thursday afternoon, due to the dry, windy conditions.

The high winds, which reached up to 50 mph, knocked out power to thousands, damaged property and caused several fires.

Thursday, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 38 fires for 6,246 acres burned.