The much talked about cold front is moving through the area this morning! Temperatures are falling into the mid-60s with north winds of 15-20 mph.

TODAY:

Scattered showers and storms, mainly through late morning. Breezy and much cooler as temperatures will only be in the low-mid 70s. Brisk north winds of 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Some isolated evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Lows dip to near 60°.

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies, warmer and more humid. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:

A few isolated showers and storms during the day. Coverage only about 20%. Lows will be in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

