City of Galveston issues mandatory evacuation; all residents should leave by 12 p.m. today

Monday's voluntary evacuation has now become mandatory and it impacts the entire island, the city announced Tuesday.

GALVESTON, Texas — The City of Galveston has made the difficult decision to call for a mandatory evacuation of all residents due to the threat from Tropical Storm Laura.

The newest forecast models show Laura making landfall somewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coasts, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane, late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

It's too soon to say for sure exactly where Laura will go, but the threat is close enough that Galveston did not way to take any chances and wait longer.

“With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown said. “It’s imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island.”

Galveston residents told to leave by noon Tuesday

Here is the full statement / details on the evacuation order from the City of Galveston:

City services will be suspended today at 12 p.m. Sanitation will complete its route this morning and those services will be suspended. City staff will secure city facilities and all city buildings will be closed by Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Police and fire will not be available once winds reach Tropical Storm strength. Those who do not follow the evacuation order should not expect public safety services once conditions worsen.

If you are signed up for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, the state will begin staging buses at 48th and Broadway at the Island Community Center this morning. Please plan to arrive at this location before 12 p.m. and as soon as possible. If you are in the STEAR program, but do not have a way to get to the community center, please call 409-765-3710 for assistance.

Previous story about the voluntary evacuation from 8/25 follows:

The City of Galveston has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in the west end of the Seawall and any low-lying areas ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

At this time, it's still too soon to say where Laura will make landfall, but Galveston residents need to be on high alert and prepared, said Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown.

"We urge our residents living in these areas to make preparations to leave. Higher than normal tides ahead of the storm may make some roads impassable so it is important to act quickly and carefully. Additionally, if you do not live or work in Galveston, we urge you to return to your home," Brown said.

A mandatory evacuation of the island could be issued as early as Monday night or Tuesday morning depending on the developments of the storm.

