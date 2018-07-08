You've heard the urban legend: Lightning doesn't strike twice, or at least not the same spot.

But you probably shouldn't bet your own safety on it. Let's explain:

We all know lightning, for the most part, strikes when it's cloudy or during a thunderstorm. The strikes are formed from negative charges in the clouds that connect with positive charges on the ground.

As the National Weather Service explains, the air between the electricity in the atmosphere and the ground will act as an "insulator," preventing lightning. But when those opposite charges – the negatives in the sky and the positives on the ground – build up so much, a lightning strike happens and the charges are redistributed.

But nothing physically changes about the positive charges on the ground, where the lightning first struck, so a second strike can happen any time.

Granted, the chances of that happening are rare. The odds of anyone, anywhere, getting struck by lightning in their lifetime are about 1 in 15,000, according to the NWS. But those odds would go up sharply if you decided to camp out on top of a TV tower or skyscraper, like the Empire State Building, which gets struck by lightning more than 20 times per year.

© 2018 WFAA