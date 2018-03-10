Even though the calendar says fall, it will feel more like the end of summer here in North Texas the rest of the week.

Afternoon temps will be above normal with highs in the upper 80s to even low 90s. Humidity stays high as well, so it will continue to feel uncomfortable outside.

However, some relief may return by this weekend. More clouds will hold temps down a few degrees this weekend, but it will still be plenty humid. There is also a chance for some spotty showers or storms, but the weekend will not be a washout. As of now, the highest chances look to be during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday and Sunday.

With the Red River Showdown at 11am on Saturday, the forecast is looking good at the moment. Mainly warm and humid. There could be a stray shower or storm after the game is over or toward the end the of the game, but don't count on it. We'll keep you up to date on the latest forecast!

By early next week, more of a pattern change starts to spread over North Texas. A cold front coupled with a disturbance will bring better rain chances to the area. Right now, best chances look to be Tuesday, but the timing of the front and disturbance is still uncertain. Some heavy rain is possible, and some strong storms could be possible early next week as well, but more questions remain than answers at the moment.

With the front, disturbance, and rain, temps will cool to back near October normals most of next week. A significant fall cool-down does not look to be in the cards, but at least back to what we expect this time of the year instead of the summer-like temps outside right now!

