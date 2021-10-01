x
Best in snow: Goats in pajamas, grandma's first snow, Texas snowman, baby 'snow-da,' and more

Here are some of the most memorable pictures and videos from WFAA viewers.

Many parts of North Texas were blanketed in snow Sunday with some areas seeing up to 8 inches of snow. Here are some of the most memorable pictures and videos people across the region shared with WFAA.

These sisters dressed up as Elsa and Ana from 'Frozen'

Credit: Kirstie Leslie
Credit: Kirstie Leslie
Credit: Kirstie Leslie
Credit: Kirstie Leslie

This truly Texas snowman.

Credit: Presleigh Wiley
Enjoying the snow Texas style!! Credit: Presleigh Wiley

Bella pouncing through her first snowfall!

Captain from the Texas Rangers gallops through the snow.

Credit: Texas Rangers

(Actual) horses galloping in the snow.

Credit: Kelly Shumake
Credit: Kelly Shumake

These Alaskan malamutes and their tiny humans living their best life.

Credit: Stephanie Dawson
Our Alaskan Malamutes are loving the snow here in Midlothian Credit: Stephanie Dawson

This little guy's first real snow -- gotta catch a snowflake!

Credit: Lynette Ybarra
My Grandson's first "real" snow! Credit: Lynette Ybarra

These dwarf goats frolicking in the snow in their pajamas.

This English bulldog trying to catch snowflakes in Highland Park.

Credit: hptxbullies
Credit: hptxbullies

This family enjoying the hot tub in the snow.

Credit: Nicole
The kiddos wanted to get in the hot tub! After that, the started their snow collection. Credit: Nicole

Baby Yoda a.k.a. "Baby Snowda."

Credit: Dan Griswold
Credit: Dan Griswold

Madison wore her Baby Yoda jacket for her first snow.

Credit: Heather M
Credit: Heather M
Credit: Heather M
Credit: Heather M

Grandma sees snow for the first time in 80 years.

Credit: mike
Grandma seeing snow for first time in her 80th year. Credit: mike

Rizzo the French bulldog catching a snowball.

A woodpecker gazing at the snowflakes.

This little girl bundled up for her first snow.

Credit: Kristen -Mom
Credit: Kristen -Mom

Iyonna shows us her first snow angel.

A neighborhood snowball fight in Arlington.

This husky living his best life: zooming through the snow.

Mega-snowman!

A winter wonderland on Lake Granbury.

   

