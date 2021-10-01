Best in snow: Goats in pajamas, grandma's first snow, Texas snowman, baby 'snow-da,' and more

Here are some of the most memorable pictures and videos from WFAA viewers.

Many parts of North Texas were blanketed in snow Sunday with some areas seeing up to 8 inches of snow. Here are some of the most memorable pictures and videos people across the region shared with WFAA.

These sisters dressed up as Elsa and Ana from 'Frozen'

This truly Texas snowman.

Bella pouncing through her first snowfall!

Captain from the Texas Rangers gallops through the snow.

(Actual) horses galloping in the snow.

These Alaskan malamutes and their tiny humans living their best life.

This little guy's first real snow -- gotta catch a snowflake!

These dwarf goats frolicking in the snow in their pajamas.

This English bulldog trying to catch snowflakes in Highland Park.

This family enjoying the hot tub in the snow.

Baby Yoda a.k.a. "Baby Snowda."

Madison wore her Baby Yoda jacket for her first snow.

Grandma sees snow for the first time in 80 years.

Rizzo the French bulldog catching a snowball.

A woodpecker gazing at the snowflakes.

This little girl bundled up for her first snow.

Iyonna shows us her first snow angel.

A neighborhood snowball fight in Arlington.

This husky living his best life: zooming through the snow.

Mega-snowman!