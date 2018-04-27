For April, it's hard to find better weather than what we are going to have today and even this weekend!

Lots of sunshine, warm afternoon temps, light winds, and fairly low humidity will make for almost perfect April weather. Any Friday plans will be just fine. In fact, you should make outdoor plans if you can!

This weekend is looking great as well! After every weekend so far this April either featuring rain or cool to chilly temps, Mother Nature is making up for it this weekend. We stay dry with warm temps and mostly sunny skies. Highs each day will be in the 80s.

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts... it IS spring in North Texas after all! An upper-level storm system will slowly progress across the country, which will bring back storm chances and a severe weather threat to somewhere in the U.S. Plains almost each day next week.

For North Texas, next week will start off mainly dry, but we can't rule out some showers or storms mainly across western areas Monday and Tuesday. Even if those areas do see rain, coverage looks low.

Higher chances for showers and storms will exist Wednesday and Thursday perhaps lingering into Friday. Given the pattern, severe storms are possible mainly on Thursday for North Texas. On Wednesday, severe threat may stay north and west of most of North Texas, but not guaranteed.

Exact details will continue to be ironed out as we get closer so stay tuned!

