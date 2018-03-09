A very different day in store for North Texas today compared to the first part of this Labor Day weekend. Clouds have moved back into the area, and better chances for rain have returned.

Simply, today will be cloudy and cooler than recent days. Highs today will only top out in the 80s. Upper 80s vs. lower 80s depend on how thick your clouds are, and if you see rain. Either way, it will be below normal for this time of the year.

Passing showers and storms are possible as well. There will likely be rain somewhere in North Texas at any hour during the day, but it will not rain constantly or all day at any one location. Best bet is to keep the umbrella at the ready, and keep the radar in your pocket if you have plans. Not everyone will see rain today.

Highest coverage of rain today will likely be during the afternoon hours. That is also when we could see t-storms in North Texas. Best chance for t-storms will be across western North Texas. Severe storms are not likely, but some storms could have some strong wind gusts. Also any t-storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall. This could cause isolated instances of flooding where heavier, longer lasting downpours occur.

Some lingering showers or storms are possible overnight with more scattered showers and storms possible again tomorrow. Like today it will not be an all day rain and not everyone will see rain.

An unsettled weather pattern continues the rest of this week with rain possible, but not widespread, each day. Clouds will help hold temps in check with high temps staying at or below normal this week as well.

By late week, our attention turns to what is now Tropical Storm Gordon in the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of that storm could come close enough to North Texas to bring an increase in rain chances Friday into Saturday.

