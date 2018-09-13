While Hurricane Florence is grabbing the tropical headlines nationally, a tropical disturbance currently in the Gulf of Mexico will influence our weather through the weekend.

It will bring continued chances for showers and storms across North Texas, but not calling for constant rain now through the weekend.

As of Thursday morning, the disturbance in the Gulf has a 50 percent chance of developing into a named tropical system in the next 48 hours. If it can develop into a named storm, it would be called "Kirk."

Even if it does develop, it doesn't look like it will become very strong. Perhaps a tropical depression with winds up to around 40 mph. The path of this disturbance looks to be into far southern Texas into the Rio Grande Valley.

Regardless of whether it becomes a named system or not, it will continue to bring rounds of heavy rain to the Texas coast and southern areas of Texas. Some flooding will be possible for those locations into the weekend.

Now for us in North Texas, this disturbance will sling increased moisture our way and increasing coverage of rain into this weekend. Highest coverage of rain looks to be during the day on Saturday.

Thursday just isolated showers are possible mainly in the afternoon. Clouds in the morning will give way to a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Temps will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

A few more showers or storms are possible tomorrow, but most places will be dry. By Saturday, coverage will be higher with passing showers or storms possible. Today through this weekend the severe weather threat looks to be very low. The flooding threat is low as well. However, if you find yourself under a heavier shower or storm that lingers for a little bit, that could cause some localized flooding.

Some lingering showers or storms are possible on Sunday, but coverage will be much less for most of North Texas as that disturbance moves away from the area.

