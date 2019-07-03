TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered (50%) light showers and drizzle. Winds: E 5-10. Low: 54.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and cool. Scattered (50%) showers during the day with storms developing overnight. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 68.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with widespread (100%) showers and storms. Strong to severe storms possible. Winds: SE 10-15. Low: 56.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread (100%) showers and storms in the morning. Activity moves east...then clearing skies and warm temperatures. Winds: SW 15-30. High: 73.

