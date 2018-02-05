Another day of widespread rain, but this time it will arrive for the morning commute especially across the western half of North Texas.

Give yourself extra time, and pack the patience and the umbrella!

The good news is that severe storms are unlikely. A few storms could have some small hail or gusty winds, but significant severe storms are not likely. With heavy rain, does come the threat for some localized flooding. Flooding of low-lying areas or flood-prone locations will be possible under heaviest storms or areas that see constant rain.

Rain coverage will increase through the morning with rain becoming most widespread by mid-morning lasting to midday. By this afternoon, rain will start to shift mainly to eastern and southern parts of North Texas. Rain will keep shifting east and south by late afternoon into evening, and most places will be drying out at this time. If you live in DFW and have evening plans, you should be just fine!

A front will also be working its way through North Texas which will keep things cooler today. Afternoon temps will only be in the low 70s for most.

However, our cool-down won't last forever as the weekend will be back to warm with sunshine. A little cool tomorrow morning with some patchy, dense fog. Lows in the 50s. Once the sun gets going, highs will be back in the 80s for Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the 80s again!

LINK: WFAA Radars

Make sure you download the WFAA app to stay in the know on all weather updates!

© 2018 WFAA