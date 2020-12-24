D-FW weather: Cooler Monday, rain returns mid-week. Some wintry weather too?

After a warm and dry weekend, cooler air is here Monday. However, the last few days of 2020 could be rainy and maybe, wintry?

Updated 5 p.m. Sunday with the latest forecast.

A cold front will move through the area Sunday afternoon into evening, but it will not bring us any rain. It will bring a cool-down for Monday with highs back closer to normal.

Rain, storms, and wintry weather??

A slow-moving storm system will start to move into North Texas mainly by the middle part of this week. However, some effects will be felt as soon as Monday night into Tuesday.

Monday will be mainly cloudy and cooler than this weekend.

On Tuesday, clouds will continue, temps will warm a little, and some light showers, fog, or drizzle could be around North Texas.

A cold front will start to move into North Texas late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing widespread showers and storms along with it.

A round of widespread rain looks likely on Wednesday. The severe threat looks low at this time, but can't rule out a few storms that have strong wind gusts. This will also be the best chance for heavy rain with rain totals of 1 inch to 2 inches possible.

As cold air spills into North Texas behind a cold front, some lingering rain COULD change to a wintry mix of sleet or snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Any rain or precipitation will move away heading into Thursday evening/night leaving North Texas dry but chilly to ring in 2021 with a dry New Year's Day in-store as well.

With a slow-moving storm system like this a few important questions remain:

When will the precip end?

How cold will the air be behind the front?

IF there is any wintry weather, will it accumulate?

These questions will get ironed out as we get close, so we encourage you to keep checking back for the latest!