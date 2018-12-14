Our pesky weather system bringing rain, wind, and even some wintry weather to far western areas will start to move away from North Texas today. This meteorologist is very grateful for that!

Before it moves on, lingering showers and gusty winds will continue through the morning hours. Yes, just rain for most. Far western parts of North Texas (Stephens and Eastland counties) will continue to see a rain/snow mix through mid-morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for those locations. Significant snow is not likely, and it likely won't even accumulate. However, there still could be some slick spots on bridges and overpasses through mid-morning.

Elsewhere, which is pretty much all of North Texas including the DFW area, passing showers and drizzle are possible through mid-afternoon. Keep the umbrella with you!

Rain tapers off and starts to move east this afternoon with most of North Texas dry by this evening. Any Friday evening plans will be dry, but staying chilly.

Winds will continue to be gusty today as well. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of North Texas until noon. Winds from the north will be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible. Winds stay gusty throughout the day, but will begin to decrease in speed this evening into tonight. Still breezy, but not as strong as the early part of the day.

Temps stay chilly with highs only in the 40s this afternoon. With the winds mentioned above, it will feel colder than the actual temp, so stay warm!

Here's good news! This weekend is looking rather nice! Sunshine returns, and highs each day will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mornings will be cold to chilly, but the afternoon and most of the day will be nice for December.

