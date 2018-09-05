A copy 'n paste forecast continues for North Texas!

That means very warm, dry, and breezy weather today and for the rest of the week.

Some passing high level clouds are possible again today, but we won't see any rain out of those clouds. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s and low 90s. MAYBE a degree or two cooler than yesterday, but you probably won't be able to tell a difference.

Forecast looks much of the same tomorrow and Friday as well. No huge changes this weekend as warm weather will continue. The only real change is that some spotty showers or storms will be possible across western North Texas mainly on Sunday. Most of North Texas stays dry all weekend long.

So a warm and mainly dry Mother's Day will be the case for most of you!

