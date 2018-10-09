A taste of fall is in the air!

Temps this morning started off in the 60s for most places, which is a welcome break from the warm and humid mornings we see all summer. With clouds hanging around today, high temps will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Those temps are around 10° below normal for this time of the year. Enjoy it!

Most of North Texas is dry today, but spotty showers or even a t-storm are possible across far eastern and southeastern North Texas.

The weather pattern the rest of this week remains unsettled. There will be enough moisture in the air to keep clouds around and rain chances as well. It won't rain everywhere every day, but spotty to scattered showers and storms are possible pretty much every day this week. Highest coverage will be across southeastern North Texas with lowest coverage across northwestern North Texas.

Temps stay below normal for a few days before warming back to seasonal normals by the end of the week. Even with warming temps, it doesn't look like we will see a return of real Texas heat anytime soon.

Radars across North Texas

