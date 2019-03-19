Tuesday is another pleasant day with a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs top out close to 70°.



A weak cool front moves through Wednesday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and some isolated showers, highs will be in the mid-60s with rain coverage about 20 percent. It'll be mild and dry the remainder of the week.

Storm chances do return over the weekend, especially on Saturday. A strong storm or two will be possible.

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds: S 5-10. High: 70.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 49.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies, a slight chance for showers (20%) and slightly cooler. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 65.

