As we head into this evening and tonight, our attention turns to the west where storms will likely form well west of North Texas. Those storms will then move west to east during the late night hours arriving in North Texas sometime overnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wise and Young counties.

Timing for those storms will be after midnight for most, although far western North Texas could see some storms before midnight.

With storms arriving around the morning commute, a messy commute is likely. Regardless of any severe storms, heavy rain and lightning are likely with any storms which will make the commute tricky.

DFW timing for storms will be just before daybreak to the few hours after daybreak. Roughly 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. give or take before moving off into eastern North Texas.

Some of those storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning could become strong to severe. Strong winds and hail will be the main threats with severe storms. A brief spin-up is possible, but the tornado threat is low.

Thursday afternoon storm chances and severe weather threat will very much depend on the morning storms. If the atmosphere can recover, another round of t-storms is possible, which could be strong to severe. Scattered storms will be possible into Thursday night and Friday morning as well. Severe threat with these storms is low, but not zero.

By Friday, most rain and storms activity shifts into Central Texas but lingering storms are possible for the southern half of North Texas.

Finally by Saturday, North Texas is dry and the rest of the weekend will be dry as well!

