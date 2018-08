TODAY:

Sunny skies and steamy. Highs top out in the mid-upper 90s, with a Heat Index over 100°!

TONIGHT:

Warm and muggy lows dip in to upper 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and humid Saturday. Slight rain & storm chances on Sunday. Highs will reach the low-mid 90s.

LABOR DAY:

Partly sunny skies with scattered showers and few storms by afternoon. Coverage should be about 30%-40%, so not everyone will see rain. Highs will only be in the lower 90s.

