Our much anticipated cool-down arrives sooner than later! But we still have to get through one more day of triple digit heat.

Highs today will be at or above 100° for most of North Texas. Areas from DFW to the west have the best chance at the 100° mark this afternoon. Eastern and northeastern areas will be hot, but slightly cooler with highs in the 90s.

All hope is not lost today as a few cooling showers or storms are possible this afternoon. Morning storms in Oklahoma will push an outflow boundary into North Texas later Sunday. That boundary will provide the focus for spotty t-storms during the afternoon hours. Storms will not be widespread, but at least it is something! Even if you don't see rain, the outflow from nearby t-storms could give you a brief cool-down.

Heading into tonight, any afternoon storms will diminish as we lose the heat of the day, so the night will start out quiet. Late tonight into early tomorrow morning, a round of showers and storms may push out of Oklahoma into North Texas. Best chance for rain late tonight will be across northern North Texas.

Tomorrow finally brings our cool-down! A cold front will work its way through North Texas bringing much needed relief from the triple digits. Highs on Monday will range from the 80s along the Red River to low 90s in DFW to upper 90s in southern North Texas. With this front comes a little better chance for showers and storms. No, this will not be an all day rain or drought-busting rain, but at least it is rain. Simply, scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow during the day, but it will not rain all day.

Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible Monday night and into first thing Tuesday morning. By Tuesday morning, most rain will be moving out of North Texas with most of Tuesday being dry. Below normal temps in the low to mid 90s will continue Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

