TODAY:

Scattered showers expected under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to near 70°. Coverage of the rain will be about 70%.

TONIGHT:

Showers likely with isolated storms. Lows dip into the upper 50s- low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Widespread rain and storms. Coverage will be about 80%. Locally heavy rain is possible. Some strong to severe storms may occur south of I-20.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers and storms are likely. Strong to severe storms will again be possible as a cold front moves through. The greatest risk for severe storms will be south of Dallas/Fort Worth. Temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon with brisk north winds of 10-20 mph.

MONDAY:

Cold and wet. Widespread with temperatures only reaching the lower 50s.

