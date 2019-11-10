DALLAS — Grab your coats, y'all!

Temperatures dropped by the dozens after a cold front brought storms into the Dallas-Fort Worth area Thursday night, making the forecast for Friday's lows near freezing and on Saturday, we could actually see frost.

During the morning commute, there will be gusty north-northwest winds and temperatures will hover in the upper 40s.

Rains will also still hang around Friday, and temperatures will stay low, with highs just expected to hover around 60 degrees.

A few showers and storms may linger into mid-morning. Decreasing clouds are expected during the afternoon with highs only in the upper 50s.

And get this-- it's going to get even colder.

Patchy frost will be possible Saturday northwest of the metroplex, with lows expected to be in the 30s.

This is the coldest air the area has experienced since April.

Overall, Dallas-Fort Worth will experience a 50-degree temperature drop between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning.

