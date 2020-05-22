What you need to know before flying out of DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field this summer

Passengers at both airports are encouraged to arrive early due to extra security measures and wear face masks.

Summer travel is expected to pick up now that restrictions around the country have loosened.

Earlier this week, the Transportation Security Administration said it will be rolling out a number of changes nationwide by mid-June to protect passengers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of those changes include passengers scanning their own boarding passes, food items now being required to be placed in a clear plastic bag, facial coverings being encouraged, and a larger size of hand sanitizer being allowed for carry-on.

Changes regarding travel to the Lone Star State have been implemented as well. Thursday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott lifted all-travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

Previously, travelers from various parts of the country such as California and New York were required to self-quarantine for 14-days upon their arrival in Texas.

In addition to the new TSA security procedures, Dallas Love Field and DFW Airports have released tips for travelers.

Here's what you can expect and should prepare for before heading to each airport:

Airport staff will be wearing masks and face coverings. Some employees will work from behind plexiglass when helping people.

Passengers are encouraged to wear facial coverings. The airport says masks are available to purchase at retail shops.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to their flight to have enough time for parking, check-in, and security screening.

Dallas Love-Field officials say lines may be longer than usual at the TSA checkpoint because of social distancing guidelines and limited lane openings.

Parking Garages A and B are first-come, first-served. Parking Garage C and valet remain closed.

There is a limited amount of concessions open for passengers seeking to purchase food.

The lost and found office remains closed for customers to pick up items. However, found items can be shipped to people.

Airport employees are required to wear facial coverings when helping customers in the parking plazas and terminals.

Travelers are encouraged to also wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Plexiglass shields have been installed throughout terminals in areas where employees have direct interactions with customers.

Restaurants, shops and services will have limited hours or may be temporarily closed. A full list can be found here.

Food and beverage locations are operating limited to 25% of seating capacity.

TSA has closed the following checkpoints: A12, A35, B9, C10, C30, E16, E33, D18, D30.

Healthcare workers are able to receive free terminal parking through May 31.

Prepaid parking modifications or cancellations are allowed.

The Express South, Remote North, and Remote South parking lots are temporarily closed.

DFW Airport Valet is operating from one location in Terminal D, departures level at D30. Other valet stands are temporarily closed.

The Lost and Found location at terminal E, baggage claim E4, has reduced its hours until Sept. 30, 2020. Revised hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

CDC travel tips

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the following tips to help protect yourself and others when traveling:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

If soap and water are not available, bring and use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Avoid close contact with others.

Keep 6 feet of physical distance from others.

Wear a cloth face-covering in public.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Pick up food at drive-throughs, curbside restaurant service, or stores.

More information from the CDC can be found here.