U.S. News & World Report has released the 10th edition of its best hotel rankings, which examines the top luxury properties around the world.

When it came to Texas though, not only was San Antonio's Hotel Emma the highest-rated hotel in the Lone Star State, but it was the only Texas hotel ranked among the top 10 in the nation.

Following Hotel Emma for a Texas-wide evaluation was The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, which came in first in DFW's top 15. Rounding out the top three was another DFW hotel – the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

For a look at the top 15 hotels in Texas, click here.

Of the top 15 hotels in Texas, six were located in Houston, making it the top metro in the state. Following Houston was DFW with four, San Antonio with three and Austin with two.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai took the top spot nationwide. Holding the second and third spots were The Langham, Chicago and The Peninsula Chicago. Illinois was the most represented state among the top 15 in the U.S. with three hotels making the cut.

You can check out the top hotels in the U.S. by clicking here.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated 30,000 hotels and resorts in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, the Caribbean and the U.S. as part of this year's ranking.

In order to qualify for U.S. News & World Report's ranking, a hotel must have at least 20 rooms. These hotels include only luxury hotels and resorts that U.S. News defines as those that consistently receive 4-star "hotel class" ratings. In last year's edition, U.S. News & World Report began to include 3.5-star hotels in the U.S. that received industry accolades or those in select U.S. destinations.

The ranking system is based on a score that U.S. News & World Report computes using the hotel's awards and recognitions, hotel class rating and guest rating.

More on WFAA: