Oceanfront property in Rowlett?

Not quite, but the re-envisioned Sapphire Bay development the city green-lighted last week will have not only a 6.5-acre Crystal Lagoon amenity, but also a one-of-a-kind, competition-quality surfing venue, developers of the $1 billion-plus project said at a recent town hall meeting.

Sapphire Bay Land Development LLC, the development partner chosen by the Rowlett City Council, shared its vision for a massive surf- and beach-based mixed-use development intended to serve as a regional and national destination “for local residents, businesses and travelers seeking luxury, adventure and excitement,” according to a news release.

The bulldozers are set to roll within 30 days on the project, the developers said.

On Aug. 1, the city closed the sale of 117 acres of land, including a deep-water marina, just south of I-30 at Dalrock Road to Sapphire Bay Land Development LLC. Sapphire Bay President Marc S. English and local real estate developer Kent Donahue bring more than 40 years’ combined development experience to the project.

The project will incorporate a broad mix of multi-use retail, office, medical, upscale urban family living, high-end condominiums, luxury townhomes and dining and entertainment concepts, English said.

The $39 million purchase and financing of the project was facilitated by Marc S. English Capital Holdings I LLC out of Tarrant County. The existing marina was acquired by a local investment group, Sapphire Bay Marina LLC, and will be renamed Sapphire Bay Marina.

English will spearhead all contractual negotiations and manage the construction of all public improvement district amenities, including a 6.5-acre Crystal Lagoon and island show fountain.

Donahue will design, oversee and collaborate with design consultants and architects to envision, facilitate and design the project, anchored by a 500-room resort hotel, spa, conference center, commercial lease space, and a surf-and-beach club featuring not only the Crystal Lagoons amenity, but also a “competition-quality” surfing venue.

“The surf and beach lifestyle is what drives this project, and it will fill the resort hotel, office towers, residential units, shops and restaurants with people who want to experience a tropical beach setting in the heart of North Texas,” Donohue said.

