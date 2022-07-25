All flight operations suspended, hundreds of delays reported after shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport

Just before 11 a.m., Dallas police say a 37-year-old woman fired several rounds from a handgun near a ticket counter at Dallas Love Field.

DALLAS — All flight operations have been suspended at Dallas Love Field following a shooting at the airport Monday morning, officials say.

All inbound flights are also being held at their origin until 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to FlightAware.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was the only one injured in the shooting.

Her motive has not yet been revealed.

As officers continue to investigate, travelers are dealing with the aftermath of the traumatic incident. Many who took off running when the shots rang out are updating loved ones and trying to get information on the status of their flights.

TSA said all travelers have been rescreened and cleared through the airport security checkpoint.

FlightAware says Southwest Airlines, which is home-based at Love Field, has reported over 645 flight delays Monday.

Southwest Airlines flights bound for Love Field were being held at their departure airports, the FAA said.

Flight departures are delayed at least 45 minutes and increasing as Dallas police officers continue to investigate the incident.

En español: Disparos dentro del aeropuerto Love Field de Dallas provoca evacuaciones y chequeos a personas que ya habían sido revisadas

And at 1 p.m., Dallas Love Field said passengers should refrain from coming to the airport.