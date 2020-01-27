SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Folks, love is in the air – literally because San Diego engagement store Robbins Brothers is looking to hire one lucky couple to travel to find the best and most romantic proposal destinations in Europe.

Robbins Brothers wants the couple who is hired to find 20 romantic European spots. To qualify for the dream job, couples must be in a serious relationship (seriously dating, engaged, or married), active on social media, willing to contribute content about their experiences, and of course--ready and able to travel abroad.

Before you and your loved one start packing and heading to the airport, you will have to interview. Robbins Brothers is hosting in-store interviews this Friday, Jan. 31, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The interview process will include meeting Robbins Brother’s staff and having a videotaped interview. Applicants will be able to enjoy some champagne, breakfast, and have lipsology readings.

If you are not in San Diego and able to attend the in-person interview, you can send in your application online. The online application process opens on Feb. 14 and closes on Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Robbins Brothers in Houston, Texas, will also have in-person interviews on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 to 10 a.m. The Robbins Brothers in Dallas, Texas, will also have in-person interviews on Sunday, Feb. 9th from 9 to 11 a.m.