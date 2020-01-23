DALLAS — The number of firearms caught at airport checkpoints reached an all-time high in 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field were on the list of top 10 airports where TSA officers detected the most guns.

The TSA discovered 4,432 firearms in carry-on bags or on passengers at checkpoints across the country last year, according to information in a Jan. 15 news release. That means an average of 12.1 firearms were found per day, according to their data.

"The continued increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

The number of guns found nationwide at airports has continued to increase every year.

According to national statistics provided by TSA, there were 926 weapons found in 2008, compared to the 4,432 found last year.

Of those firearms discovered at checkpoints in 2019, 87% were loaded, according to TSA officials.

The top 10 airports for number of guns detected by TSA officers at checkpoints in 2019 are:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with 323, an increase of 25 firearms compared to 2018

DFW Airport with 217

Denver International Airport with 140

George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 138

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with 132

Dallas Love Field Airport with 103

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with 100

Nashville International Airport with 97

Orlando International Airport with 96

Tampa International Airport with 87

TSA officials are reminding travelers that even they have a concealed weapon permit, firearms aren’t permitted to be carried on an airplane.

People who have a proper firearms permit are allowed to travel with firearms in a checked bag if they follow TSA guidelines.

"There is a proper way to travel safely with a firearm. First and foremost, it should be unloaded. Then it should be packed in a hard-sided locked case, taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, and checked," Pekoske said.

Travelers are encouraged to contact airports before travel, since firearm possession laws vary locally, by state.

Anyone who doesn’t follow the guidelines could face criminal charges and civil penalties from TSA.

