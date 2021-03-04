Planning a summer vacation? You'll want to book flights early

"As the airplanes fill up, we’re going to see the airfare go up. Absolutely. No doubt about it," says travel agent Steve Cosgrove.

DALLAS — The CDC announced Friday that Americans who are fully vaccinated can fly with low risk.

As the number of fully vaccinated people continues to climb, travel agent Steve Cosgrove said he expects travel numbers to soar.

“We’ll see a slight drop after Easter, as we normally do," Cosgrove said. "May will dip down just a little bit."

Cosgrove, who owns Dynamic Travel & Cruises in Southlake, said we can likely expect to see a surge in travel once the summer months hit. While airline tickets have been considerably less expensive than usual during the pandemic, Cosgrove said that will change as more people start travelling again.

"As the airplanes fill up, we’re going to see the airfare go up. Absolutely. No doubt about it," said Cosgrove.

The TSA updates travel numbers every morning from the night before. On Friday, the numbers were posted for April 1. Nearly 1.6 million travelers passed through checkpoints nationwide. April 1, 2020 showed just 124,000 travelers.

In Dallas, Love Field reported more than 12,000 passengers scheduled to pass through security on Friday and more than 40,000 for Thursday through Sunday on Easter Weekend.