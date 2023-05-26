North Texans preparing to travel as millions expected to hit the road and sky Memorial Day weekend

TSA workers expect record numbers this Memorial Day that will surpass the pre-pandemic holiday weekend travel season.

DALLAS, Texas — Travelers, even younger ones, are concerned about hitting a bump in the road while flying on Memorial Day weekend.

Roselea Hughes is not even a teen yet, but she knows there's a chance her vacation could get hit a snag. She learned about her mother's travel woes at a young age. The last thing she wants is the same experience.

"My mom's flight got canceled and it took another day to get back to us," Roselea said. "We are going on a cruise for summer vacation, and then come back and spend a few days in New York."

Travel experts urge people to know their rights, including the final cost. By law, airlines must disclose full ticket prices, including taxes and fees for baggage, meals, upgrades and cancellations. This also applies when your airline ticket is covered and insured through purchase protection.

North Texan Garey Pugh says he's never experienced a flight cancellation. But he's dealt with delays in the past. Pugh is keeping his fingers crossed while traveling for the Memorial Day weekend this year.

"I have heard that if I booked it through a credit card, that's covered. But other than that, calling the airline is the only thing I would know to do," said Pugh.

TSA workers expect to screen 10 million passengers over the Memorial Day weekend -- the most since the Thanksgiving 2019 travel season.

Airline passenger rights cover things like ticket pricing, baggage issues, and delayed and canceled flights. All of which are enforced by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

But for domestic flights, airlines are not required to compensate passengers whose flights are delayed or canceled.

"I think if there was some type of compensation for the delays and things like that... I think they do a pretty good job of rerouting people," said Chelsy Beninate.

But if you are bumped due to overbooking, you are entitled to vouchers for future travel, hotel stays or even cash. Plus, airlines are required to pay for lost, damaged and delayed baggage. If the airline cancels your flight, your non-refundable ticket could become refundable.