Dallas' newest luxury hotel officially opens its doors in Harwood District

An all-new boutique hotel opened its doors in Dallas last week.

Hôtel Swexan, the first hotel project from Dallas' Harwood International, will bring 134 rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Dallas skyline, plus five different food and beverage concepts, a 20th-floor infinity edge pool and other luxe amenities.

The property -- in its design, vision and name -- merges the Swiss and Texan roots of the Barbier-Muellers, the family behind Harwood International and also Dallas' 19-city block Harwood District.

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who has worked with Harwood on other projects such as the Rolex Building and Harwood No. 14, designed the exterior of the structure, while the interior of the building was drawn from the "world's grandest cities" and globetrotting from Paris to Morocco.

The restaurant Stillwell's will serve as the anchor gourmet concept for the hotel. A Texas steakhouse, the spot will include a bar and serve Harwood Premium Beef -- a new sourcing vehicle from the broader Harwood brand.

Other food and beverage offerings include a venue dubbed Isabelle's that will shift from an afternoon tea haven to evening martini bar; a two-story library and lounge serving cocktails called Library at Babou's and Babou's; and two rooftop concepts, called Pomelo and Leonie, for more food and drink offerings earmarked exclusively for guests of the hotel.

"We are absolutely thrilled to officially open this exciting new hotel and share the next chapter of Dallas luxury with the world," said General Manager Julian Payne in a prepared statement. "We look forward to providing our visitors with a top-tier level of service that defines the Hôtel Swexan name, fostering connections, creativity, and showcasing what makes this city truly special."